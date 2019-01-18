Raymond Spalding: Completes double-double
Spalding totaled 20 points (8-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, four steals and four assists in the win Wednesday over Westchester.
The two-way player has spent the majority of the season in the G League, averaging 15.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals through 24 games. An astounding 51.2 percent field goal percentage should come with a grain of salt, as the power forward has done most of his damage in the paint, and his 2.5 turnover rate certainly isn't good given the (lack) of times he's touching the ball, but at 21 years old, Spalding figures to grow into his game as he gets older.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...