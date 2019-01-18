Spalding totaled 20 points (8-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, four steals and four assists in the win Wednesday over Westchester.

The two-way player has spent the majority of the season in the G League, averaging 15.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals through 24 games. An astounding 51.2 percent field goal percentage should come with a grain of salt, as the power forward has done most of his damage in the paint, and his 2.5 turnover rate certainly isn't good given the (lack) of times he's touching the ball, but at 21 years old, Spalding figures to grow into his game as he gets older.