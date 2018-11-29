Raymond Spalding: Excellent performance Wednesday
Spalding scored 13 points (5-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT) and earned 15 rebounds along with seven assists, two blocks and two steals in the loss Wednesday to South Bay.
The center has been a statistical force this season, averaging 16.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks through eight games this season. Spalding figures to be a fantastic fantasy asset so long as he's in the G League, but the two-way player could wind up on the Mavericks at some point, particularly if their record drops in the second half of the 2018 campaign.
