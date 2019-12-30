Play

Raynere Thornton: Consecutive healthy scratches

Thornton did not play during Friday's 91-80 G League win over the Skyforce.

Thornton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 13. The 24-year-old is healthy, but he hasn't proved himself as a valuable enough asset to warrant floor time for the Hustle lately. Thornton averages 2.0 points and 1.9 rebounds across 11 appearances this season.

