Raynere Thornton: Finding more minutes

Thornton finished with 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three steals over 28 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Since Jarrod Uthoff signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies, Thornton has found more minutes, and he's produced nicely for the Hustle. Over the past two games, Thornton is a combined 15-for-25 from the field and has collected 12 rebounds and four steals. The 24-year-old figures to maintain his increased role while Uthoff is away.