Raynere Thornton: Finding more minutes
Thornton finished with 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three steals over 28 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.
Since Jarrod Uthoff signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies, Thornton has found more minutes, and he's produced nicely for the Hustle. Over the past two games, Thornton is a combined 15-for-25 from the field and has collected 12 rebounds and four steals. The 24-year-old figures to maintain his increased role while Uthoff is away.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...