Raynere Thornton: Maintaining small role

Thornton posted four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 10 minutes during Wednesday's 132-127 G League win over the Legends.

Thornton hasn't seen much run this season, as Wednesday marked the first time in his last seven appearances he logged double-digit minutes. He remains one of the least fantasy-friendly members on the Hustle's roster, averaging 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds on the year.