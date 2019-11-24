Raynere Thornton: Plays two minutes
Thornton failed to score while pulling down one rebound during his two minutes of play in Friday's G League win over the Blue.
The undrafted rookie out of Memphis typically receives more run, as he averages over 11 minutes per game. He's currently averaging 2.8 points on 41.7 percent shooting this season.
