Hammonds posted 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks over 24 minutes in Saturday's 119-115 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Hammonds has remained on the bench over the first three games of the season, but he's now recorded double-doubles in each of the last two matchups, and he helped lead the Mad Ants to their first victory Saturday. The 22-year-old is averaging 12.0 points and 9.7 rebounds over 21.7 minutes per game to begin the year.