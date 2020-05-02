Rayshaun Hammonds: Declares for 2020 Draft
Hammonds has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and will not return to college, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports.
Hammonds is coming off his junior campaign at Georgia, where he averaged 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the time of his declaration, he was outside of the ESPN top 100, so it shouldn't be a surprise if he goes undrafted.
