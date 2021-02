Hammonds recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block over 20 minutes in Thursday's 124-119 loss to the Blue Coats.

Although Hammonds played a bench role Thursday, he was a key contributor for the Mad Ants, leading the team in rebounds while posting a double-double in the loss. He improved on his performance from Wednesday's season opener and will attempt to develop throughout the four-week bubble in Orlando.