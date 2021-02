Hammonds generated 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds over 20 minutes in Monday's 116-111 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Hammonds posted his third consecutive double-double in Monday's loss, and he's been a key contributor for the Mad Ants despite his bench role with the team. He was unable to lead the team to a victory Monday, but he's been quite effective despite averaging just 21.2 minutes per game over his first four appearances this season.