Rice managed 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Monday's 130-117 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue. He also had three steals and a block in the game.

Rice wasn't too efficient with his shots Monday, but he put in a good shift defensively off the bench against the Blue. He's averaging 1.5 steals per game for SLC this season, and he's typically shooting better than he did in this one (42.4 percent from the field, 35.8 percent from deep).