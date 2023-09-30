The Spurs and Bullock agreed to a contract buyout Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Bullock's buyout doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the 32-year-old wing doesn't fit the Spurs' rebuilding timeline. He'll now hit the open market, and should have plenty of appeal for contending clubs looking for a player capable of providing quality perimeter defense and above-average outside shooting.
