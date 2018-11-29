Hearn will miss a few Stockton Kings games while he rejoins USA Basketball for their second round qualifying matches leading to the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Hearn plays in Argentina tonight and in Uruguay on Sunday with fellow Kings teammate Cameron Reynolds. Hearn also was named the USA Basketball athlete of the year for his 2018 play. Ideally, he'll be back in time for Kings' the December 8th game at Northern Arizona.