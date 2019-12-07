Hearn scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt) to go with five rebounds, three assists and a block during Thursday's loss at Salt Lake City.

Despite the defeat, the 28-year-old led the Lakers with 22 points, marking his own season-high. He also posted season-bests in minutes (32) and rebounds (five). Hearn is averaging 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds across 22.7 minutes in his 11th season in the G League and first with South Bay.