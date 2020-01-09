Reggie Hearn: Flirts with double-double
Hearn posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists and five rebounds during Saturday's loss to the Legends.
The 28-year-old joined six of his teammates in registering double-digit points, but unfortunately the Lakers still fell short. Hearn's eight assists were a season-high.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...