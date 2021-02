Hearn added six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds during Friday's loss to Salt Lake City.

Hearn posted his best outing off the bench this season, as the 29-year-old dropped a new season high offensively while grabbing eight rebounds. In eight games played with the Ignite, Hearn is averaging 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds.