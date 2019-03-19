Hearn (undisclosed) did not play in Sunday's win.

Hearn has been a major rotational piece for the Kings, averaging 28.3 minutes in 40 G League contests. In those games he's only scoring on average 11.4 points, so it's fair to say the offense doesn't revolve around the guard, but he's at least been able to soak up plenty of minutes in Stockton's increasingly desperate playoff push.