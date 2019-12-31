Play

Hearn tallied 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3PT, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist during Saturday's win against Northern Arizona.

Hearn's season-high tying 22 points came off the bench over 32 minutes of action. The 28-year-old is averaging 12.5 points and three rebounds per game.

