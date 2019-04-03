Hearn (undisclosed) played 19 minutes, registering five points (2-6 3Pt, 1-5 3Pt), three assists and a steal in the 122-119 loss Wednesday to the Hustle.

Hearn evidently was healthy enough to return for Stockton's G League playoff contest against the Hustle, but didn't accumulate his usual workload. It's possible he could wind up being a rotational piece once again in 2019-20 season.