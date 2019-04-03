Reggie Hearn: Returns to action
Hearn (undisclosed) played 19 minutes, registering five points (2-6 3Pt, 1-5 3Pt), three assists and a steal in the 122-119 loss Wednesday to the Hustle.
Hearn evidently was healthy enough to return for Stockton's G League playoff contest against the Hustle, but didn't accumulate his usual workload. It's possible he could wind up being a rotational piece once again in 2019-20 season.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...