Hearn finished the loss Thursday with 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt) and eight rebounds.

Hearn missed a handful of games due to obligations to USA Basketball, but the guard has mostly acted as a rotational piece for Stockton, averaging 27.7 minutes while playing at shooting guard and small forward. Hearn's point total has dipped below his career norm, but he's actually shooting at a similar percentage clip (40.0) which should highlight his role on the current offense.