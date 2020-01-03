Play

Hearn scored 18 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with five assists, three rebounds and two steals during Tuesday's win against Texas.

Hearn was solid from the field and beyond the arc in what became South Bay's highest scoring game of the year. The 28-year-old is averaging 12.8 points and three rebounds per contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories