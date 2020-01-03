Reggie Hearn: Scores 18 points in win
Hearn scored 18 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with five assists, three rebounds and two steals during Tuesday's win against Texas.
Hearn was solid from the field and beyond the arc in what became South Bay's highest scoring game of the year. The 28-year-old is averaging 12.8 points and three rebounds per contest.
