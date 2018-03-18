Hearn recorded 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist during the Drive's 91-89 win over Westchester on Saturday.

This was Hearn's six consecutive game scoring past the 15-point mark as he shot 50 percent from the floor Saturday. Currently, the 6-5 guard from Northwestern is averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season for Grand Rapids.