Reggie Hearn: Six straight game with 15
Hearn recorded 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist during the Drive's 91-89 win over Westchester on Saturday.
This was Hearn's six consecutive game scoring past the 15-point mark as he shot 50 percent from the floor Saturday. Currently, the 6-5 guard from Northwestern is averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season for Grand Rapids.
