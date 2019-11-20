Hearn posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and a steal in Monday's loss to Memphis.

Hearn made his time off the bench count by bringing the heat beyond the arc, sinking four three-pointers as he knocked down the 500th of his career. The 28-year-old is now 12-for-28 in three-pointers this season, averaging three per game.