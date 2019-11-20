Reggie Hearn: Stays hot from deep
Hearn posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and a steal in Monday's loss to Memphis.
Hearn made his time off the bench count by bringing the heat beyond the arc, sinking four three-pointers as he knocked down the 500th of his career. The 28-year-old is now 12-for-28 in three-pointers this season, averaging three per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...