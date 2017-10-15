Reggie Hearn: Waived by Kings
Hearn was waived by the Kings on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hearn didn't make much of a contribution over the preseason. He played just over a minute during the single game he appeared in, and didn't record any fantasy-relevant stats in that time. If Hearn signs with another team, the 26-year-old will likely play in the G-League or be a deep bench player at the NBA level.
