Reggie Hearn: Waived by Kings

Hearn was waived by the Kings on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hearn didn't make much of a contribution over the preseason. He played just over a minute during the single game he appeared in, and didn't record any fantasy-relevant stats in that time. If Hearn signs with another team, the 26-year-old will likely play in the G-League or be a deep bench player at the NBA level.

