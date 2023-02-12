Jackson began finalizing a contract buyout with the Hornets on Saturday and is expected to sign with Denver upon clearing waivers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Given his status as a veteran guard on an expiring contract, Jackson never appeared likely to play for the non-contending Hornets, who acquired him Thursday along with a 2028 second-round draft pick in exchange for Mason Plumlee. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Jackson should step in as the backup point guard for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets, restoring some depth at the position after Denver opted to move Bones Hyland ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. So long as the knee injury that has kept Jamal Murray sidelined for four straight games isn't serious, Jackson is unlikely to see a large enough role off the bench to gain relevance outside of deeper fantasy leagues.