Jackson (not injury related) is finalizing a contract buyout with the Hornets on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Jackson will be bought out by Charlotte after landing there ahead of the trade deadline. Once the move is completed, the veteran floor general plans to sign with the first-place Nuggets. In Denver, Jackson figures to compete for a backup role behind Jamal Murray (knee), though it's unlikely Jackson garners a fantasy-relevant role as long as the Nuggets are close to full strength.