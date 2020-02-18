Reggie Jackson: Reaches buyout, to sign with Clips

Jackson and the Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout, and he's expected to sign with the Clippers upon clearing waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jackson missed significant time due to injury this season, but he started Detroit's final six games before the All-Star break and had three 20-point games in that span. Jackson will take on a reduced role with the Clippers, but he'll bring more depth to a Western Conference contender that also added Marcus Morris at the deadline.