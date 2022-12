Perry totaled 27 points (10-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 1 rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal in 29 minutes.

Perry wasn't particularly efficient from beyond the arc in this one, but he finished inside the arc to give himself his seventh double-double in 11 games. Perry is shooting just 24.0 percent from beyond the arc this year, a stark contrast from his 37.7 percent mark from a season ago.