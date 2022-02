Perry logged 37 points (16-30 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block across 42 minutes during Thursday's 133-124 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

The NBA's Indiana Pacers decided not to re-sign Perry after his previous contract expired. However, he will remain an appealing option for the Raptors 905. Perry logged 57 points and 23 rebounds across two G League games since his 10-day Pacers contract expired.