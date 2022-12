Perry (ribs) compiled 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a block over 30 minutes Tuesday versus the Legends.

Perry has combined for 54 points, 16 assists and 14 rebounds in the two games since returning from his ribs injury, hitting on all cylinders in the showcase out in Las Vegas. If he continues to play at or near his current level, Perry could draw the eyes of some NBA squads.