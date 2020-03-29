Reggie Perry: Declares for NBA Draft
Perry announced Sunday via his personal Twitter account he will be entering the 2020 NBA Draft.
Perry is set to forgo his junior and senior seasons after starting 49 of 65 games over his two seasons at Mississippi State. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 17.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 31.1 minutes during the 2019-20 season while shooting 32 percent on three-point attempts.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.