Reggie Perry: Declares for NBA Draft

Perry announced Sunday via his personal Twitter account he will be entering the 2020 NBA Draft.

Perry is set to forgo his junior and senior seasons after starting 49 of 65 games over his two seasons at Mississippi State. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 17.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 31.1 minutes during the 2019-20 season while shooting 32 percent on three-point attempts.