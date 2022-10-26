The G League's Raptors 905 announced Monday that Perry has been included on the club's training camp roster.

Perry, a third-year big man out of Mississippi State, joined the Raptors organization Oct. 15 on an Exhibit 10 deal, only to be waived that same day, per Aaron Rose of SI.com. The transaction allowed Toronto to retain Perry's G League rights, and the 22-year-old will look to impress with the 905 as he aims to earn another opportunity in the NBA later this season. Perry has previously made 36 appearances at the NBA level between the past two seasons, averaging 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per contest across stints with the Nets, Trail Blazers and Pacers.