Perry collected 25 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks over 38 minutes Wednesday versus Long Island.

Perry hasn't had too many issues finding the bottom of the net this season, scoring in double figures in every game and tallying at least 15 points in seven of eight appearances. He's also posted three straight double-doubles for 905 and has averaged 2.3 blocks over the last three games, so things seem to be clicking for the 22-year-old.