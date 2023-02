Perry logged 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes during the 905's 136-100 win against the Charge on Thursday.

Perry slowed down during the second half of January 2023 but is back to being an exception optional at the start of February. He is averaging 23.2 points and 7.6 rebounds across his 11 G League games this year.