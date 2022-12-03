Perry compiled 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), 24 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist over 35 minutes Thursday versus the Blue Coats.

Delaware had no answer for Perry on the glass Thursday, and he was particularly imposing on the offensive end, amassing 10 offensive boards to keep possessions alive. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to secure the victory, but Perry continues to produce for Raptors 905 down low, compiling four straight double-doubles.