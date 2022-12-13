Perry amassed 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks over 35 minutes Sunday versus Maine.

Perry continues to dominate the G League ranks, averaging 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game on the season. Perry's primary downside is his efficiency from the field, shooting just 42.4 percent overall and 25.4 percent from beyond the arc. If he can improve on those, Perry could draw the attention of some NBA teams.