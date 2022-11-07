Perry compiled 23 points (7-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT -- nine free throw points), 10 rebounds and a pair of assists over 36 minutes Saturday versus the Go-Go.

Perry was only outscored by teammate Jeff Dowtin in the scoring department but led the team in rebounding and played the most minutes of any player. He appears set to handle a healthy role for Raptors 905 this season.