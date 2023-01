Perry logged 29 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist across 30 minutes during the 905's 105-99 win against Motor City on Thursday.

Perry was the 905's best scorer as fellow options Dalano Banton and Ron Harper could not make most of their shots. With former teammate Saben Lee gone as well, it opens the floodgates for Perry to score more at will now that they have one fewer option available.