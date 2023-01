Perry logged 22 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during the 905's 129-119 loss Wednesday at Long Island.

Perry has his first double-double across the 905's newest season. The big man must provide a little more consistency if he wants to draw eyes of some NBA squads. Fortunately for Perry, he will have the opportunity to do so while part of a 905 team that could always use more scoring and rebounding.