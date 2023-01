Perry logged 33 points (12-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during the 905's 123-116 loss to Capital City on Tuesday.

Along with Dalano Banton, Perry continues to be one of the 905's top-two scorers. Currently, he is averaging 24.3 points across six games since the G League Showcase back in December.