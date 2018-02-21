Reggis Onwukamuche: 10 rebounds, otherwise mediocre
Onwukamuche accounted for two points (1-3 FG, 0-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 98-88 loss to the Swarm.
This was the Prairie View product's second game this season with 10-plus rebounds. The 25-year-old is averaging a poor 1.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest with the Lakeland Magic so far this season.
