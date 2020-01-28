Reggis Onwukamuche: Doesn't play Saturday

Onwukamuche was a DNP-CD in Saturday's game against Greensboro.

It's unclear why coach Stan Heath opted to sit Onwukamuche especially considering Lakeland only had seven active players. Moreover, Onwukamuche has played a rotational role for much of the season and is averaging 17.5 minutes per game overall. There's a chance that he's injured, though the team has yet to disclose any information on that front.