Reggis Onwukamuche: Fails to add much in spot start

Onwukauche totaled five points (2-3 FG), six rebounds, two assists and a block in 41 minutes during Sunday's loss to Long Island.

Onwukamuche, who was averaging just 15.6 minutes entering Sunday's contest, saw a whopping 41 minutes with Lakeland missing three key starters. Unfortunately, Onwukamuche wasn't able to translate the extra run into an impressive stat line and added five fouls and four turnovers. The 27-year-old remains unpolished and is averaging just 2.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this year.