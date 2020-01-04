Reggis Onwukamuche: Perfect shooting in win
Onwukamuche generated six points (3-3 FG, 0-1 FT) and eight rebounds in 14 minutes during Thursday's win over Canton.
Onwukamuche provided nice effort off the bench Thursday, though he continues to be limited by too few opportunities. The fourth-year center's averaging 3.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 19.6 minutes through 14 contests this season.
