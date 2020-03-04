Play

Reggis Onwukamuche: Picked up by College Park

The Skyhawks claimed Onwukamuche from the available player pool Tuesday.

Onwukamuche should provide depth in the frontcourt following the waiving of both Nick Ward and Markus Derrickson. He previously logged action for Lakeland in 2019-20, averaging 2.1 points, three boards and one assist over 15.4 minutes per contest.

Our Latest Stories