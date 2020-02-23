Reggis Onwukamuche: Plays eight minutes in loss
Onwukamuche recorded two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's loss to Long Island.
Onwukamuche was the last man off the bench Friday. Though he's shooting 55.8 percent from the field this year, Onwukamuche doesn't see a high enough minutes load to be a worthwhile fantasy asset in the vast majority of formats.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.