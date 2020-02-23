Play

Reggis Onwukamuche: Plays eight minutes in loss

Onwukamuche recorded two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's loss to Long Island.

Onwukamuche was the last man off the bench Friday. Though he's shooting 55.8 percent from the field this year, Onwukamuche doesn't see a high enough minutes load to be a worthwhile fantasy asset in the vast majority of formats.

Our Latest Stories