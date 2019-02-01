Reggis Onwukamuche: Posts limited production
Onwukamuche scored one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and picked up one rebound in eight minutes in Lakeland's 131-120 win against Agua Caliente on Wednesday.
Onwukamuche came in during garbage time on Wednesday, which for him is a step up from being a DNP. Onwukamuche didn't show much in his time on the court, mostly committing fouls in the waning minutes of the first and second halves. Looking at Onwukamuche's rookie year it's clear that, while this is a sophomore slump of sorts, Onwukamuche simply isn't someone who you should look towards for fantasy production.
