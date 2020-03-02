Play

Reggis Onwukamuche: Released by Lakeland

Onwukamuche was released by Lakeland on Sunday, according to the G League transactions page.

The 27-year-old center averaged 2.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.4 minutes cross 31 games for the Magic's G League affiliate. While he offers potential suitors exceptional defensive skills, Onwukamuche's struggled to give anything on offense throughout his professional tenure.

