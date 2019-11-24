Reggis Onwukamuche: Sees 10 minutes of run
Onwukamuche added two points (1-1 FG) and a rebound in 10 minutes Saturday against Northern Arizona.
Onwukamuche was unable to control his body as he finished with three fouls while providing limited statistical production. It was just his second appearance of the season as Onwukamuche's struggled to find court time for Lakeland. Over those two outings, he's totaling 1.0 point and 2.0 rebounds in 10.5 minutes.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...