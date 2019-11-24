Reggis Onwukamuche: Sees 10 minutes of run

Onwukamuche added two points (1-1 FG) and a rebound in 10 minutes Saturday against Northern Arizona.

Onwukamuche was unable to control his body as he finished with three fouls while providing limited statistical production. It was just his second appearance of the season as Onwukamuche's struggled to find court time for Lakeland. Over those two outings, he's totaling 1.0 point and 2.0 rebounds in 10.5 minutes.