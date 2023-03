Kissoonlal recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound in nine minutes Tuesday against Windy City.

Kissoonlal continues to see limited playing time and has logged 10 minutes only once over his last three appearances. He's averaging 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks through 18 regular-season matchups.